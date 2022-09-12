 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez puts on eye-catching display in plunging green dress while taking her child Emme shopping

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely sensational wearing a green dress while taking her child Emme on Sunday shopping around a flea market in Los Angeles.

The 53-year- Marry Me starlet - and Emme, 14, appeared to make some purchases while exploring the bustling Melrose Trading Post.

Despite the casual nature of their outing, the singer still managed to look as smashing as ever as she donned a plunging green halter dress that put the spotlight on her fit arms.

Showcasing the stylish ensemble, Jennifer's dress also featured a thick halter collar and a plunging neckline highlighting her cleavage.

To accessorise her look she wore large hoop earrings and amber-tinted aviator sunglasses.

The 5ft5in beauty elevated her stature in a set of strappy beige platform heels.

Photos Credits: DailyMail
Emme, whom Jennifer has referred to using they/them pronouns, opted for a casual and comfortable look with a baggy brown T-shirt and blue jean shorts.

The actress' family outing comes just a day after she spent some one-on-one time with a newer member of her blended family: her husband Ben Affleck's oldest daughter Violet, 16.


