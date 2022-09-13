Willow Smith drops music ahead of album release

Willow Smith will be coming out with her fifth studio album COPINGMECHANISM on September 23rd.

As a glimpse into her upcoming musical feat, the Wait a Minute! singer released the music video for the song curious/furious.

The song follows the releases of maybe it’s my fault and last month’s hover like a GODDESS.

Compared to the first three songs, Willow is delves into more traditional pop but dips into its usual punk rock R&B vibe as it hits the bridge. Willow delivers impressive vocals as she hits the range of different notes with ease.

The video, directed by Jaxon Whittington and edited by Dana Trippe, is a reminiscent of a visualiser, as the singer’s profile floats in an eerie darkness. The Fader describes it as “a chameleonic WILLOW head-and-shoulder bust floating in a jet-black ether.”





The album is produced by Willow and Chris Greatti and follows 2021’s release, lately I feel EVERYTHING.