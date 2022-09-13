 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

What colour is the Sun? Ex-NASA astronaut confirms it is not yellow

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Illustrations of the sun. — Pinterest, Twitter
Illustrations of the sun. — Pinterest, Twitter

A former NASA Astronaut confirmed that the colour of the sun is actually white and not yellow.

Scott Kelly confirmed the space fact on Twitter after it was shared by an account called "Latest in Space".

While it is actually white, the dwarf star appears yellow because of the earth's atmosphere. Therefore, once a person surpasses the atmospheric layer of our planet, the sun appears white.

According to NASA, Earth's atmosphere scatters blue light better than red.

"The slight deficit in blue light means the human eye perceives the colour of the Sun as yellow."

NASA also explains that all x-ray and gamma-ray radiation is filtered out before it reaches us on the ground.

As sunlight passes through different layers of the atmosphere, more and more blue light scatters and a greater amount of red light, which has the longest wavelength reaches our eyes. This is also why the sun and even the sky appear redder during sunset.

Netizens left lots of comments below the astronaut's post. While some agreed, others were still sceptical and some responded sarcastically.

"I mean, he can be lying just to lie. can anyone else confirm this?" a sceptical user wondered.

Trolling flat-earthers, another said: "What about Earth, is it flat or globe Cause some people believe in flat earth theory!"

A user even added a discussion about the colour green saying that maybe human eye evolution makes it look yellow when it's actually green. 

Another user whose description said he was a physicist responded to the comment about the green sun saying: "It peaks in green, yes. But the colours on either side are about the same amount so they all add to white. This would be (mostly) true even if we could see a wider amount of the E-M spectrum as long as our vision sensitivity also peaks in green.

More From Sci-Tech:

How China became big business for Twitter

How China became big business for Twitter
Most Twitter shareholders vote in favour of sale to Musk, sources say

Most Twitter shareholders vote in favour of sale to Musk, sources say
Truly autonomous cars may be impossible without helpful human touch

Truly autonomous cars may be impossible without helpful human touch
Elon Musk's reveals another reason to drop Twitter deal

Elon Musk's reveals another reason to drop Twitter deal
Why go back to the Moon?

Why go back to the Moon?
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks newly launched iPhone 14 with funny meme

Steve Jobs' daughter mocks newly launched iPhone 14 with funny meme
Roblox to launch 3D advertising next year

Roblox to launch 3D advertising next year
India's Tata group in talks with Wistron to assemble iPhones: report

India's Tata group in talks with Wistron to assemble iPhones: report
Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as US dollar sags

Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as US dollar sags
Tang Yu: Female AI-powered robot appointed CEO of Chinese metaverse firm

Tang Yu: Female AI-powered robot appointed CEO of Chinese metaverse firm
WATCH: Breathtaking string of Starlink satellites sighted in Pakistan

WATCH: Breathtaking string of Starlink satellites sighted in Pakistan
Apple lovers in some Asian countries to pay more for iPhone 14

Apple lovers in some Asian countries to pay more for iPhone 14

Latest

view all