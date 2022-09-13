King Charles going through ‘immense grief’ with ‘hectic schedule’

file footage

King Charles III is reportedly going through immense grief over his mother Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, 2022, and is now facing a health crisis with a ‘hectic schedule straight after ascending the throne, as per an expert.



The 73-year-old new monarch, reached Belfast on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, a day after travelling to Scotland to walk behind the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh. He also led his siblings to stand vigil for their late mother at the St Giles’ Castle.

Commenting on his frequent travelling in recent days, Dr Gareth Nye of University of Chester told Express UK that it could have grave effects of King Charles’ health.

“This is not only a man who has a hectic schedule, this is a man who is going through immense grief,” Nye said.

He then explained: “Grief itself can have an enormous impact on our bodies with reported changes in one's sleep pattern, cardiovascular values such as heart rate and blood pressure and in a general lowering of your immune system's responsiveness.”

Nye added: “I am sure both the King and Queen Consort will be advised to take regular rests throughout the coming days and weeks whilst maintaining a good personal schedule in terms of diet, with all schedules planned in respect of this.”

He continued: “Increasingly we see frequent travellers or workers with busy schedules show exacerbating physical and mental fatigue which has been described as ‘frequent traveller exhaustion’.”

“When the body is placed under pronounced exhaustion, normal cellular processes may slow down and exhaustion is a significant predictor of hypercholesterolemia, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and musculoskeletal pain.”

Nye then explained how disturbed circadian rhythms also pose a serious issue, saying: “Circadian rhythms are numerous throughout the body and involved in controlling a large number of effects from our sleep/wake cycle to our ability to digest food. With the reported movements of the King and Queen Consort, I don’t expect major changes in terms of circadian rhythms but it may play an overriding influential role in exhaustion.”