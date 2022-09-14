Fact check: Is Shadab Khan ruled out of T20 World Cup, England series?

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan. — Twitter/ Geo.tv illustration

Fans and followers have been impatiently waiting for Pakistan Cricket Board to announce the national squads for the seven-match England series, T20 World Cup and tri-series.

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was injured in the final match of Asia Cup 2022 and his presence in the squad is being questioned by the fans.

Reports have been circulating on social media that Shadab has been ruled out of all three series due to his ear injury.

Netizens quoted Espn Cricinfo, claiming that the star player has been excluded from the squad.

PCB spokesperson told Geo Super that the news was fake.



According to the reports, the all-rounder might be rested during the home series.