Pak vs Eng: After 17-year hiatus, England cricket team set to arrive in Karachi tomorrow

England cricket team celebrates after a dismissal. — AFP/ File

After a hiatus of 17 years, the England Cricket team will arrive in Karachi via Dubai on Thursday at 11am for a T20I series against Pakistan.

According to the sources, the team will be arriving in Karachi after a brief stay in Dubai.

Pakistan and England will be playing seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2.

Shortly after touching down in Karach, the England team's skipper Eoin Morgan will conduct a press conference at 2pm.

The visiting side will start training at the National Stadium on September 16.