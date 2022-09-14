 
sports
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

Pak vs Eng: After 17-year hiatus, England cricket team set to arrive in Karachi tomorrow

By
M Muzamil Asif

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

England cricket team celebrates after a dismissal. — AFP/ File
England cricket team celebrates after a dismissal. — AFP/ File

After a hiatus of 17 years, the England Cricket team will arrive in Karachi via Dubai on Thursday at 11am for a T20I series against Pakistan.

According to the sources, the team will be arriving in Karachi after a brief stay in Dubai.

Pakistan and England will be playing seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2.

Shortly after touching down in Karach, the England team's skipper Eoin Morgan will conduct a press conference at 2pm.

The visiting side will start training at the National Stadium on September 16.

More From Sports:

PCB to announce squads for T20 World Cup, England series tomorrow

PCB to announce squads for T20 World Cup, England series tomorrow
Babar Azam drops to third position in ICC rankings

Babar Azam drops to third position in ICC rankings

Pak vs Eng: Injuries, poor performance make selection tough for PCB

Pak vs Eng: Injuries, poor performance make selection tough for PCB
Pak vs Eng: When is PCB announcing squad for T20I series?

Pak vs Eng: When is PCB announcing squad for T20I series?
Babar Azam's cover drive becomes part of Physics book in Pakistan

Babar Azam's cover drive becomes part of Physics book in Pakistan
In pictures: Sri Lankan team receives grand welcome upon return

In pictures: Sri Lankan team receives grand welcome upon return

Long lines and lack of water mar Qatar World Cup stadium trial

Long lines and lack of water mar Qatar World Cup stadium trial
Pakistani cricketer suspended on corruption charges

Pakistani cricketer suspended on corruption charges
Pakistan women’s football register their biggest-ever win

Pakistan women’s football register their biggest-ever win
WATCH: Wasim Akram snaps back at Indian critic over question about Asia Cup defeat

WATCH: Wasim Akram snaps back at Indian critic over question about Asia Cup defeat
Pak vs Eng: All done and dusted at Karachi stadium for England visit

Pak vs Eng: All done and dusted at Karachi stadium for England visit
'Almost there': Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi train to get fit for T20 World Cup

'Almost there': Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi train to get fit for T20 World Cup

Latest

view all