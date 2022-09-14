 
sports
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

Pak vs Eng: Spidercam to be installed for first time in bilateral series

By
M Muzamil Asif

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Representational image of a spider cam. — AFP/ File
Representational image of a spider cam. — AFP/ File

KARACHI: As Pakistan vs England T20I series comes closer, the production team is set to install the equipment in the stadium from September 18 and for the first time, spidercams will also be used.

Previously, spidercam was only used during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to sources, the production team will arrive in the metropolis on September 17. 

As many as 30+ high-resolution cameras, spidercam, drones, hawk-eye, 4-6 slow-motion cameras, two ultra-motion cameras and a buggy camera will be installed.

Moreover, digital screens on the boundary will also be installed.

England team will arrive in Karachi tomorrow to mark their first-ever international tour to Pakistan after 17 years.

Pakistan will host the English team for seven T20Is; four matches are to be played in Karachi and the rest of the games in Lahore.

The first T20I will be played on September 20 at National Stadium Karachi.

More From Sports:

Will Shan Masood make it to squad for T20I World Cup, England series?

Will Shan Masood make it to squad for T20I World Cup, England series?
Pakistan to participate in women's tent pegging grand Prix in Jordan

Pakistan to participate in women's tent pegging grand Prix in Jordan
Pak vs Eng: After 17-year hiatus, England cricket team set to arrive in Karachi tomorrow

Pak vs Eng: After 17-year hiatus, England cricket team set to arrive in Karachi tomorrow

Fact check: Is Shadab Khan ruled out of T20 World Cup, England series?

Fact check: Is Shadab Khan ruled out of T20 World Cup, England series?

PCB to announce squads for T20 World Cup, England series tomorrow

PCB to announce squads for T20 World Cup, England series tomorrow
Babar Azam drops to third position in ICC rankings

Babar Azam drops to third position in ICC rankings

Pak vs Eng: Injuries, poor performance make selection tough for PCB

Pak vs Eng: Injuries, poor performance make selection tough for PCB
Pak vs Eng: When is PCB announcing squad for T20I series?

Pak vs Eng: When is PCB announcing squad for T20I series?
Babar Azam's cover drive becomes part of Physics book in Pakistan

Babar Azam's cover drive becomes part of Physics book in Pakistan
In pictures: Sri Lankan team receives grand welcome upon return

In pictures: Sri Lankan team receives grand welcome upon return

Long lines and lack of water mar Qatar World Cup stadium trial

Long lines and lack of water mar Qatar World Cup stadium trial
Pakistani cricketer suspended on corruption charges

Pakistani cricketer suspended on corruption charges

Latest

view all