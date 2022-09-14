Pak vs Eng: Spidercam to be installed for first time in bilateral series

Representational image of a spider cam. — AFP/ File

KARACHI: As Pakistan vs England T20I series comes closer, the production team is set to install the equipment in the stadium from September 18 and for the first time, spidercams will also be used.

Previously, spidercam was only used during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to sources, the production team will arrive in the metropolis on September 17.

As many as 30+ high-resolution cameras, spidercam, drones, hawk-eye, 4-6 slow-motion cameras, two ultra-motion cameras and a buggy camera will be installed.



Moreover, digital screens on the boundary will also be installed.

England team will arrive in Karachi tomorrow to mark their first-ever international tour to Pakistan after 17 years.

Pakistan will host the English team for seven T20Is; four matches are to be played in Karachi and the rest of the games in Lahore.

The first T20I will be played on September 20 at National Stadium Karachi.