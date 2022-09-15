 
King Charles III gets a day of contemplation away from Queen Consort Camilla

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla reportedly went to two separate locations after Queen’s Coffin was received in London.

According to Daily Mail, the new monarch has been given 24 hours to contemplate his mother’s death just ahead of her funeral on Monday.

His Majesty along with his wife went to their respective homes after a hectic schedule.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
The monarch will spend a day at his Gloucestershire home, reported BBC.

King Charles II “will use the day to prepare for his role and has already received red boxes of state papers,” reported the outlet.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
