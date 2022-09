Roger Federer says the Laver Cup next week in London will be his final ATP event. — AFP/ File

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is to retire after next week's Laver Cup, he said on Thursday.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event," he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

The 41-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in 2021 before undergoing another bout of knee surgery.