 
world
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Reuters

Two police officers stabbed in central London

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 16, 2022

The force says both officers are in the hospital and it is awaiting updates on their conditions. — AFP/File
The force says both officers are in the hospital and it is awaiting updates on their conditions. — AFP/File

  • Two officers currently being treated in hospital for stab wounds.
  • Police say a man had been arrested on suspicion.
  • London mayor says incident was not terror-related.

LONDON: Two police officers were stabbed in central London on Friday and are currently being treated in hospital, the Metropolitan Police Service said, adding that a man had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

The incident was not terror-related and neither of the two officers were in a life-threatening condition, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the BBC.

"On Friday, 16 September at around 06:00hrs (0500 GMT) police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square. Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital," the police statement said.

The arrested man was also taken to a hospital for treatment where he remains at this time, police said.

More From World:

China's Xi skips dinner with Putin, allies as COVID precaution: source

China's Xi skips dinner with Putin, allies as COVID precaution: source
Jemima’s brother Zac Goldsmith sacked as environment minister

Jemima’s brother Zac Goldsmith sacked as environment minister
WATCH: Elderly woman rides motorcycle with husband sitting behind

WATCH: Elderly woman rides motorcycle with husband sitting behind
'Love in midst of horror': the Auschwitz wedding

'Love in midst of horror': the Auschwitz wedding
Bangladeshi mystic fights demons with psychiatry

Bangladeshi mystic fights demons with psychiatry
Tutankhamun: Egyptians bid to reclaim their history

Tutankhamun: Egyptians bid to reclaim their history
South Korea arrests woman over dead children in suitcases

South Korea arrests woman over dead children in suitcases

Biden hosts anti-extremism 'summit' at White House

Biden hosts anti-extremism 'summit' at White House
Ukraine scientists claim they have spotted many UFOs

Ukraine scientists claim they have spotted many UFOs
Putin, Xi set to meet today in Samarkand

Putin, Xi set to meet today in Samarkand
Delhi High Court looks into condition of Pakistani Hindus living in city's slum

Delhi High Court looks into condition of Pakistani Hindus living in city's slum
Pizza girl: US woman breaks world record with 669 pizza items owned

Pizza girl: US woman breaks world record with 669 pizza items owned

Latest

view all