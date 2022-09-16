 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'staged' her viral hug-moment at Windsor Castle: Leaked Evidence

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Meghan Markle staged her viral hug-moment at Windsor Castle: Leaked Evidence
Meghan Markle 'staged' her viral hug-moment at Windsor Castle: Leaked Evidence

Meghan Markle is accused of staging her viral moment outside Windsor Castle.

Netizens call out the Duchess of Sussex fro scripting her hug with an admirer from the crowd as she joined Prince Harry to read tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Turning to his Twitter handle on Friday, body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas pointed out how conveniently Meghan walked up to the girl after spotting her from a million admirers out there.

"How convenient that Meghan began walking *directly* to the girl that wanted to hug her," he noted.

Reacting to his tweet, a user shared a clip from a Lindsay Lohan movie, accusing Meghan of copying the lines.

"Such an actress .. bet she got copied those lines "family appreciate it"

Another pointed out how the same fan was also posed for a photo with Meghan in Germany.

"Can someone help me understand this? Same woman, yet it was made to look spontaneous. How would they have known MM was there as it was impromptu? On the walk about, it was her daughter that hugged MM & she told her “you are so beautiful” so this was clearly set up ," she wrote.


More From Entertainment:

King Charles III urged to abdicate throne in two years

King Charles III urged to abdicate throne in two years
Gigi Hadid’s father reacts to her rumoured relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid’s father reacts to her rumoured relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

George Clooney dubs himself ‘best Batman of all time’ while throwing shade at Ben Affleck

George Clooney dubs himself ‘best Batman of all time’ while throwing shade at Ben Affleck
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra jet off to mystery destination for his birthday

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra jet off to mystery destination for his birthday
Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused

Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused
King Charles’ visit to Wales: Cardiff prepares to welcome the new monarch

King Charles’ visit to Wales: Cardiff prepares to welcome the new monarch
Queen Consort Camilla supports King Charles III despite painful injury

Queen Consort Camilla supports King Charles III despite painful injury
Do Revenge: Why Sophie Turner had 'best time' doing cameo

Do Revenge: Why Sophie Turner had 'best time' doing cameo

Meghan Markle considers relocating back to UK with Harry, Archie and Lilibet?

Meghan Markle considers relocating back to UK with Harry, Archie and Lilibet?
President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife 'to represent Ukraine’ at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife 'to represent Ukraine’ at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Zayn Malik ‘stirring up drama’ over Gigi Hadid’s rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

Zayn Malik ‘stirring up drama’ over Gigi Hadid’s rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

Latest

view all