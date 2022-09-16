 
Friday Sep 16 2022
King Charles III told Queen was dying in frantic phone call

Friday Sep 16, 2022

King Charles III reportedly received the heartbreaking news of his mother, Queen Elizabeth being in critical condition over a surprise phone call.

Royal correspondent, Jack Royston, while speaking on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat detailed how Charles and Camilla were informed about Queen’s health last Thursday.

"Charles and Camilla were in Dumfries House,” he said. “Camilla was actually about to record a TV interview with Jenna Bush Hager, who said she heard footsteps running in the hallway.”

"Charles took a call, everything was silent, and they were asked to be silent. Then the next thing she knew, Charles and Camilla were in a helicopter.

"And that was at 12.30 [on Thursday 8th September], so that was around exactly the same time that we were told.

“So they didn’t wait, they didn’t give Charles an hour or two hours [before telling the public],” he added.

