TikTok introduces more ways to create and connect

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration. — AFP/File

Famous video-sharing platform TikTok has expanded its suite of creation tools as it continues to foster authentic and spontaneous connections on the platform with TikTok Now.

TikTok Now is the newest way to be entertained and connect with others on the app — a daily photo and video experience where users can share their most authentic moments with the people who matter the most.

The new feature brings authenticity to a whole new creative experience that connects communities with those close to them and invites users and their friends to capture what they're doing at the moment using their device's front and back camera.

Users will receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to quickly and easily share what they're up to.



The platform is experimenting with the new feature over the coming weeks. It can be accessed from both TikTok and the new TikTok Now app.

The feature may be available within TikTok, downloadable as a new TikTok Now app, or available in both formats.

TikTok Now is designed with the safety and privacy of the community in mind. It allows creators to decide who can view or engage with their content. They can block others and choose which comments appear on their content and also report behaviour that violates Community Guidelines.

The video-sharing app considers the safety of its community, and continues to take further steps to help support the safety and well-being of teens in particular:



If someone under the age of 16 creates an account to use the TikTok Now app, just like TikTok, their account will be private by default

Those under the age of 18 will not be able to share their content to the Explore feed

People aged between 13 and 15 will have commenting options limited to Friends only to help protect against unwanted interactions

Users above 18 years of age have additional sharing settings. They can opt to share their posts with the broader TikTok Now community based on the privacy settings they have chosen.

The default setting is 'Friends can view'. To change the privacy settings for TikTok Now:

On the Post screen, tap Friends can view.

Choose who you'd like to allow to view your TikTok Now posts.

Friends can view: Anyone who follows you, and you follow back can view your TikTok Now.



Everyone: Anyone in your area can view your TikTok Now posts. Keep in mind, people that don't follow you or you don't follow back can't comment or interact with your TikTok Now posts.