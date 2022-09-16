 
sports
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

Pak vs Eng: What is the condition of roads linked to National Stadium?

By
M Muzamil Asif

Friday Sep 16, 2022

An image of the road conditions near the National Stadium. — Photo by author
An image of the road conditions near the National Stadium. — Photo by author

KARACHI: As the England team arrived in Pakistan for a historic T20I series, several managerial loopholes are coming to the limelight.

Amid these is the infrastructure condition in Karachi, a road linked to the National Stadium, which was already in poor condition, has been damaged more due to the recent rain spell.

Moreover, the authorities failed to repair the roads before an important international tour.

Geo Super shares a detailed review of the road conditions near the National Stadium.

Earlier on Thursday, when England arrived, a video went viral on social media in which a road near a local hotel, where England is staying, was in terrible condition.  

England team practised at National Stadium on Friday with full strength. English players and management accessed conditions and did batting, bowling and fielding drills.

Pakistan and England will play seven T20Is; four in Karachi and three in Lahore. 

