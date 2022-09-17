Unnecessary platelets transfusion revealed in dengue patients in Karachi

Dengue patients rest under mosquito nets at the dengue ward in the hospital, in Provincial Capital.— ONLINE/ Sabir Mazhar

100% surge in dengue cases reported in city during last 24 hours, says provincial health ministry.

National Institute of Health rejected reports of new variants of dengue virus in country.

Actual numbers of dengue patients are far higher than available data, says health officials.

Hospitals of Karachi were flooded with dengue patients as the incursion of mosquitoes triggered the outbreak of dengue virus in the city, however unnecessary transfusion of platelets in dengue patients has been reported in the city, Geo News reported.



According to the health ministry of Sindh, a 100% surge in dengue cases was reported in the port city during the last 24 hours, a day earlier 192 virus cases were reported while today 403 patients have been diagnosed with the virus.

“Higher number of dengue cases were reported in district East as 116 patients diagnosed with the virus, while district Korangi reported 107 cases. Similarly, 72 dengue cases were reported in district Central, while district South reported only 64 cases of dengue,” it said.

As per the provincial health department, during the current month the dengue virus affected 2,145 citizens. However, according to health officials, the actual numbers of dengue patients are far higher than the available data.

Meanwhile, it is reported that some private hospitals in the city, for the lust of money are transfusing platelets unnecessarily to dengue patients against the direction of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Director Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority, Dr Darnaz Jamal reacted to the situation and said, “Private hospitals are transfusing platelets unnecessary just for money.

Dr Darnaz also directed the authorities concerned that platelets be transfused to dengue patients, only if it ranges below 20 thousand or the patient starts bleeding.

On the other hand, the National Institute of Health has rejected reports of new variants of the dengue virus. According to health experts, there are only four variants of the dengue virus have been reported, however, no new variant of the virus has been reported so far in the country.