King Charles slammed by heckler in Wales, video goes viral

Crowds cheered King Charles III in the Welsh capital Friday -- though a handful protested against the monarchy.



King Charles, 73 and his wife Queen Consort Camilla met with thousands of locals on the streets of Cardiff but not everyone was happy to see the new monarch.

A man managed to attract King Charles attention and raised questions over the use of taxpayers’ money.

The heckler can be seen yelling ‘Charles!’ before the king approaches him to hear what he wants to say.

As the monarch came face-to-face with the heckler, the man questioned, “While we struggle to heat our homes we have to pay for your parade. The taxpayer pays £100 million for you, what for?"

Also, in Cardiff, there was isolated booing on the streets after the new monarch declared his son William the new Prince of Wales.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.