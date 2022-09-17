 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 17 2022
Web Desk

KP conducting dengue tests free of cost

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

A file photo of the dengue ward at a public hospital in Pakistan. — Online/File
  • About 361 people got the virus in KP in last 24 hours, with one dying from it in Mardan.
  • Mardan reports 88 more cases in last 24 hours, while Peshawar reports 144.
  • Islamabad reports 100 cases in last 24 hours. 

Following a dengue outbreak in several areas of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made the complete blood count (CBC) test to detect the virus free for its citizens. 

In Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, dengue has started to take a dangerous turn.

In KP alone, in the last 24 hours, 361 people got the virus and it claimed one life in Mardan district in that period.

Apart from that, Mardan reported 88 more cases while Peshawar reported 144 cases.

Meanwhile, Islamabad reported 100 cases in the last 24 hours. 

In Punjab, 89 cases were reported in Lahore and 70 in Rawalpindi. Cases also continue to be reported in Gujranwala, Multan, Sialkot and Gujrat. 

