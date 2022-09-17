 
health
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Reuters

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

By
Reuters

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. — Reuters
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. — Reuters

  • Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by WHO.
  • Virus has evolved since first medicines developed.
  • Both therapies continue to be recommended for use by European drugs regulator.

LONDON: Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant's latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete.

The two therapies — which are designed to work by binding to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 to neutralise the virus' ability to infect cells — were some of the first medicines developed early in the pandemic.

The virus has since evolved, and mounting evidence from lab tests suggests the two therapies — sotrovimab as well as casirivimab-imdevimab — have limited clinical activity against the latest iterations of the virus. As a result, they have also fallen out of favour with the US health regulator.

Also read: World's unluckiest man who got COVID, monkeypox, and HIV at the same time

On Thursday, WHO experts said they strongly advised against the use of the two therapies in patients with COVID-19, reversing previous conditional recommendations endorsing them, as part of a suite of recommendations published in the British Medical Journal.

GSK and partner Vir Biotechnology's sotrovimab — which has generated billions in sales and became one of the British drugmaker's top sellers last year — was pulled off the US market by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April. 

Given the United States had begun to question sotrovimab's clinical effectiveness against Omicron as early as February, the WHO's realisation is coming a little late, said Penny Ward, visiting professor in pharmaceutical medicine at King's College London.

"Now WHO has issued this recommendation, it will be interesting to see how many other countries align with it," she said.

Regeneron and partner Roche's antibody cocktail casirivimab-imdevimab has also generated billions in sales and was one of the US drugmaker's top sellers last year.

Back in January, the FDA revised its stance on the treatment, limiting its use to a smaller group of patients, citing its diminished potency against the Omicron variant.

Both therapies continue to be recommended for use by the European drugs regulator.

Another COVID therapy that emerged early in pandemic was Gilead's antiviral remdesivir. The WHO expanded its conditional recommendation for the drug, advising that it can be used in patients with severe COVID as well as non-severe COVID patients at the highest risk of hospitalization.

There is a handful of existing COVID therapeutics that remain useful in the fight against the virus, and others in development that are expected to also benefit patients.

More From Health:

KP conducting dengue tests free of cost

KP conducting dengue tests free of cost

Poliovirus paralyses another child in Pakistan

Poliovirus paralyses another child in Pakistan
Unnecessary platelets transfusion revealed in dengue patients in Karachi

Unnecessary platelets transfusion revealed in dengue patients in Karachi
Doctors optimistic after world's first partial heart transplant on newborn

Doctors optimistic after world's first partial heart transplant on newborn
France's health body warns of resurgence of COVID virus

France's health body warns of resurgence of COVID virus
Heavier breakfasts could actually help you lose weight

Heavier breakfasts could actually help you lose weight
'Exercise drug': Scientists develop pill that strengthens muscles without exercise

'Exercise drug': Scientists develop pill that strengthens muscles without exercise
Study shows walking speed is more important than number of steps

Study shows walking speed is more important than number of steps
China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland

China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland
Health ministry decides to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-12

Health ministry decides to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-12

Syria cholera outbreak at risk of spreading: WHO

Syria cholera outbreak at risk of spreading: WHO
Studies show over time children become sceptical of what adults tell them

Studies show over time children become sceptical of what adults tell them

Latest

view all