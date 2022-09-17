 
sports
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
AFP

Benzema out for Real but Atletico’s Oblak returns for Madrid derby

By
AFP

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Striker Karim Benzema and goalkeeper Jan Oblak. — AFP
Striker Karim Benzema and goalkeeper Jan Oblak. — AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid will be without striker Karim Benzema for the Madrid derby clash with rivals Atletico Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Saturday.

The French forward has missed the team’s last two games with a thigh injury and was hoping to be fit, but did not train with the team on Saturday.

Benzema will not make the game,” Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of Sunday’s derby at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“He has started to work individually. He’ll stay here during the international break to be ready to return when La Liga is back.”

The coach did not want to get involved in the controversy in Spain over forward Vinicius Junior’s dancing goal celebrations, which some have labelled disrespectful.

“I am not his father, I am not his brother, I am just his coach,” said Ancelotti. “He is playing football with the joy that he has, with the happiness that he has.”

Atletico Madrid will have goalkeeper Jan Oblak back from injury, after he missed the 4-1 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga and Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Simeone confirmed the Slovenian was ready to play, and said his team are capable of upsetting their rivals, who have won all eight game across all competitions.

“I always think in the big games and derbies it is important how you arrive, but the moment that you start the game, it’s a new story,” said Simeone.

“Everything is all very well until the referee blows the whistle, then it’s a new film and we don’t know the ending. That’s why this game is so fun.”

More From Sports:

When will Shaheen Afridi return to bowling?

When will Shaheen Afridi return to bowling?
Geo News becomes PCB's official content partner

Geo News becomes PCB's official content partner
PFF seeks international exposure for Pakistan women's football team

PFF seeks international exposure for Pakistan women's football team
Why was Mohammad Haris preferred over Sarfaraz Ahmed?

Why was Mohammad Haris preferred over Sarfaraz Ahmed?
Pakistan has best players in current team, says PCB chief

Pakistan has best players in current team, says PCB chief
Ramiz Raja terms controversy over Shaheen Afridi’s treatment ‘unfortunate’

Ramiz Raja terms controversy over Shaheen Afridi’s treatment ‘unfortunate’
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan squad starts training in Karachi today

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan squad starts training in Karachi today
Phil Salt feels PSL experience to help England in series against Pakistan

Phil Salt feels PSL experience to help England in series against Pakistan
Pak vs Eng: What is the condition of roads linked to National Stadium?

Pak vs Eng: What is the condition of roads linked to National Stadium?
Pak vs Eng: PCB fails to market historic home T20I series against England

Pak vs Eng: PCB fails to market historic home T20I series against England
Sri Lanka retains Asia Cup winners for T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka retains Asia Cup winners for T20 World Cup
English team enjoys Pakistani food in Karachi ahead of series

English team enjoys Pakistani food in Karachi ahead of series

Latest

view all