Saturday Sep 17 2022
Machine Gun Kelly cuts a stylish figure in head-to-toe pink outfit

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly showed off his unique fashion sense as he kicked off his tour with an appearance for a thousand fans from the balcony of his suite on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Billboard Music Award winner splashed the crowd with champagne and continued the celebration by stepping on the roof of his pink limo.

MGK — born Colson Baker — was dressed in head-to-toe pink, including a jacket and matching pants decorated with cursive writing.

He went shirtless under the suit and rocked pink-and-white sneakers, while his shaggy hair was dyed the same shade.

He completed his stylish look with rectangular pale pink sunglasses and carried along a skateboard deck without wheels that featured his visage on it.

Earlier this week, the rocker and his fiancé, Megan Fox, dazzled in a vintage disco look on Saturday evening as they attended Beyonce’s 41st birthday bash at a Bel-Air mansion.


