Saturday Sep 17 2022
M Muzamil Asif

Pak vs Eng: Which players, coaches missed joint practice session?

M Muzamil Asif

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam practices as Men in Green and England team practice during a joint session ahead of the seven-match T20I series at the National Stadium Karachi on September 17, 2022. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB
KARACHI: As Pakistani cricket fans gear up for the historic seven-match T20I series against England, players and coaches are also in full swing.

However, some players and coaches had health issues and missed the practice session held on Saturday at the National Stadium Karachi.

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan took a rest from the training camp today, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s media manager told reporters after Shan Masood's presser.

On the other hand, the team's bowling coach Shaun Tait also missed the training session as he wasn’t feeling well.

"Rizwan took rest today whereas Shaun will be unavailable due to feeling unwell," the PCB media manager said.

All-rounder Shadab Khan also left the practice session immediately after as he wasn't well and was later seen being checked upon by the medical team.

Meanwhile, England Assistant Coach Richard Dawson suffered a hip injury during England’s training session this evening and will be assessed fully tomorrow.

Pakistan and England teams practised together at the National Stadium today.

England has returned to Pakistan after 17 years to play seven T20Is. The series will take place from September 20 to October 2 in Karachi and Lahore. 

