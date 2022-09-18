 
sports
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: What's Mohammad Hafeez's advice for Babar Azam and Rizwan?

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Babar Azam seen discussing strategy amid a cricket match. — PCB
Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Babar Azam seen discussing strategy amid a cricket match. — PCB

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez has suggested Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan work on improving their intent and show drive to score bigger.

The Green Shirts continue their build-up for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia when they begin a seven-match series against England in Karachi on Tuesday — the tourists' first visit since 2005.

In a conversation with local media, Hafeez aka Professor said that the start batters should show hunger to score runs as openers.

"I have said this before as well, Babar and Rizwan are the number one pair for Pakistan. They have helped Pakistan cricket win and grow. But if there is anything both players can improve upon, it is intent,” the former all-rounder said.

"You can be less successful, less consistent, but more impactful. This was the idea behind my statement."

He added that Pakistan's strategy in T20Is is cruel to the middle-order, which is one of the primary reasons they are occasionally exposed.

"How is it possible for you to consume the 6-over powerplay and still score 60-65 in the first 10 overs? Then the demand is on the middle-order to play with 12 NRR to push the score to a challenging total. This seems unfair to me," he clarified.

More From Sports:

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup squad due to injury

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup squad due to injury
Tennis ace Sania Mirza shares lovely family photo on special day

Tennis ace Sania Mirza shares lovely family photo on special day
Pakistan, England build for T20 World Cup in long-awaited series

Pakistan, England build for T20 World Cup in long-awaited series
Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood says he never restricted himself to certain format

Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood says he never restricted himself to certain format
Pak vs Eng: Shadab Khan leaves first practice session

Pak vs Eng: Shadab Khan leaves first practice session
Pak vs England: Young journalist from England finds Karachi fantastic

Pak vs England: Young journalist from England finds Karachi fantastic
Pak vs Eng: Which players, coaches missed joint practice session?

Pak vs Eng: Which players, coaches missed joint practice session?
Pak vs Eng: Will try to perform no matter the batting postion, says Shan Masood

Pak vs Eng: Will try to perform no matter the batting postion, says Shan Masood
'Fantastic side': Pakistan has all bases covered, says England batter Malan

'Fantastic side': Pakistan has all bases covered, says England batter Malan
French footballer Pogba´s brother 'likely to be charged' in extortion case

French footballer Pogba´s brother 'likely to be charged' in extortion case
When will Shaheen Afridi return to bowling?

When will Shaheen Afridi return to bowling?
Benzema out for Real but Atletico’s Oblak returns for Madrid derby

Benzema out for Real but Atletico’s Oblak returns for Madrid derby

Latest

view all