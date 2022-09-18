Pak vs Eng: What's Mohammad Hafeez's advice for Babar Azam and Rizwan?

Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Babar Azam seen discussing strategy amid a cricket match. — PCB

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez has suggested Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan work on improving their intent and show drive to score bigger.



The Green Shirts continue their build-up for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia when they begin a seven-match series against England in Karachi on Tuesday — the tourists' first visit since 2005.

In a conversation with local media, Hafeez aka Professor said that the start batters should show hunger to score runs as openers.

"I have said this before as well, Babar and Rizwan are the number one pair for Pakistan. They have helped Pakistan cricket win and grow. But if there is anything both players can improve upon, it is intent,” the former all-rounder said.



"You can be less successful, less consistent, but more impactful. This was the idea behind my statement."

He added that Pakistan's strategy in T20Is is cruel to the middle-order, which is one of the primary reasons they are occasionally exposed.

"How is it possible for you to consume the 6-over powerplay and still score 60-65 in the first 10 overs? Then the demand is on the middle-order to play with 12 NRR to push the score to a challenging total. This seems unfair to me," he clarified.