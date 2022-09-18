 
Sunday Sep 18 2022
Post Malone tumbles on stage during concert: Watch

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Post Malone breaks ribs amid stage fall

Post Malone suffered a ribs injury as the rapper fell while performing in a concert at Enterprise Center on Sunday.

The 27-year-old singer was singing his Circles song when he stepped into a hole on the stage which led him to fall.

A medic team quickly tended to the rapper while the fans were anxiously witnessing the rapper in pain.

The ten-time Billboard Music award winner was taken from the stage due to an injury in the singer's ribs. 

However, shortly the rapper returned to the stage holding his ribs, and performed his favourite song Rockstar and Cooped Up. The singer cosntantly held his ribs during the performance.

Malone thanked the fans for their patience, adding, "that there was a “big-a** hole in the stage," and apologized to his fans throughout the show.

Post Malone is on a music tour titled "Twelve Carat Tour," in Columbus, on September, 18.

