Expert shares quick ways to fall asleep if you wake up in the night

Man lying on bed. — Unsplash
Sleep experts say that it is normal for people to wake up in the middle of the night and not be able to go back to sleep. There could be several reasons for people to wake up and it is different for different people.

Dr Guy Meadows, who is the co-founder of Sleep School, reported that an average eight-hour sleeper can wake up around four times a night.

While it is normal and many people report going through it, it can be quite frustrating and disturb a good night's sleep affecting the upcoming day. 

Therefore, experts recommend a few ways to fall asleep quickly when such a thing happens.

Military method

The first hack is to try the military sleep method. The "two-minute sleep hack" is where the person trying to sleep clears their mind and imagines themselves in a calm space like in a forest. The person has to consciously relax their body starting from the top and slowly working their way down, imagining each organ going to sleep.

Body tapping 

The second hack is body tapping which is often used to calm down anxiety as well. When trying to sleep, tap your face and collarbones lightly with your fingers. Next, take deep breaths while focusing on the present. Keep repeating this process until you fall asleep.

Dr Meadows told Tom's Guide that even if you want to leave the bed because you are tossing and turning and cannot fall asleep, it is necessary to stay in bed.  

"Choosing to stay in bed and rest in a state of quiet wakefulness offers other benefits like sleep including energy conservation, repair and memory consolidation," he said.

