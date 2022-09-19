Pak vs Eng: Traffic, parking plan issued for T20Is in Karachi

A representational image of a rangers personnel standing outside National Stadium Karachi. — INP/File

The first of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England will start tomorrow (Monday) in Karachi for which the local administration has issued a traffic and parking plan to be implemented during the four matches, which are to be played in the city of lights.



The plan has been formulated to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city during the matches played at the National Stadium Karachi from September 20 to 25.

The following parking arrangements have been made for spectators coming to the National Stadium from different areas of the city.





Parking for the spectators

Parking arrangements have been made at the Expo Centre for the fans coming to the National Stadium from different areas of Karachi. The original ID cards and match tickets will be checked by the security personnel.

Residents of Central and West districts via Liaquatabad No 10 and Hassan Square can park their cars and motorcycles at the Expo Centre, from where they will be taken to the National Stadium by shuttle service.

Similarly, residents of New Karachi, Federal B Area, and Gulshan should park their vehicles at the above-mentioned location via Nipa. Residents of the East, Malir and Korangi districts will park their vehicles at the above location via Sharah-e-Faisal Drigh Road, Millennium Mall and Nipa. From there, they will be taken to the National Stadium by shuttle service.

Residents of District South, City, Sharah-e-Faisal or People’s Chowrangi, via Jail Road, can park their cars and motorcycles at the Expo Centre. From there, they will be taken to the stadium by shuttle service.

Parking for the media personnel

National Coaching Centre (China Ground) has been allocated for the parking of media personnel. Those coming from Karsaz via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road and Stadium Flyover will park their vehicle at the above-mentioned location.

Meanwhile, those media personnel coming from Millennium mall will have to take Pir Sibghatullah Road and then reach Sir Sher Shah Suleman road via Stadium Flyover to reach National Coaching Centre.

Those coming from New Town will come from Sir Sher Shah Road via Aga Khan Hospital.

Closed routes

The public will not be allowed to go from Liaquatabad via the Hassan Square Flyover on National Stadium Road. Motorists can reach their destinations by taking the route of University Road. Meanwhile, the general public will not be allowed to go from University Road to Expo turning towards Stadium Road. In addition, Hassan Square traffic from Stadium Road will continue as usual.

Heavy traffic

All types of heavy traffic will be banned from the Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad No 10 to Hassan Square, People’s Chowrangi to University Road, and Karsaz to Stadium. The public is requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and traffic police to avoid any inconvenience.

They should not park vehicles on any service road or main road.

For guidance in case of any problem, contact Traffic Police Guide 1915 where representatives are present for guidance.