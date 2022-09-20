Australian great unsure if Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's 100-century record

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar (left) speaks to Indian batter Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Australia's former skipper Ricky Pointing isn't sure if Indian batter Virat Kohli can beat cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar's record of a 100 centuries.

Kohli's 71st century came after a 1,020-hiatus during the recently concluded Asia Cup when he hit a 122 unbeaten ton off 61 balls against Afghanistan — equalling Pointing's 71 centuries record.

“It was only a matter of time," Pointing — during an interview on the latest episode of The ICC Review — said about Kohli's record.

Throughout Kohli’s barren run, Pointing was vocal in his support for the former India captain, even as plenty of former players called for him to be dropped.

Following Kohli becoming the joint-second highest international century tally, the question that remains is whether he can break Tendulkar's record.

"If you would have asked me three years ago, I’d have said yes,” said Pointing when asked if he could reach Tendulkar’s tally. “But the fact that it has slowed down as much as it did… yeah, I still think that it is possible for him, there’s no doubt.

"I still think he has got a number of years ahead of him, but I guess to still be 30 international hundreds behind, that’s a lot. That’s five or six Test hundreds a year maybe for the next three or four years. If you throw a couple of one-day ones, maybe the odd T20 ones on top of it.

"Look, I’ll never say never with Virat because you know once he gets on a bit of a roll, you know how hungry he is and how keen for the success he is. I’ll never say never that’s for sure."