 
sports
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
SDSports desk

Australian great unsure if Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's 100-century record

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar (left) speaks to Indian batter Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League in this undated photo. — AFP/File
Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar (left) speaks to Indian batter Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Australia's former skipper Ricky Pointing isn't sure if Indian batter Virat Kohli can beat cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar's record of a 100 centuries.

Kohli's 71st century came after a 1,020-hiatus during the recently concluded Asia Cup when he hit a 122 unbeaten ton off 61 balls against Afghanistan — equalling Pointing's 71 centuries record.

“It was only a matter of time," Pointing — during an interview on the latest episode of The ICC Review — said about Kohli's record.

Throughout Kohli’s barren run, Pointing was vocal in his support for the former India captain, even as plenty of former players called for him to be dropped.

Following Kohli becoming the joint-second highest international century tally, the question that remains is whether he can break Tendulkar's record.

"If you would have asked me three years ago, I’d have said yes,” said Pointing when asked if he could reach Tendulkar’s tally. “But the fact that it has slowed down as much as it did… yeah, I still think that it is possible for him, there’s no doubt.

"I still think he has got a number of years ahead of him, but I guess to still be 30 international hundreds behind, that’s a lot. That’s five or six Test hundreds a year maybe for the next three or four years. If you throw a couple of one-day ones, maybe the odd T20 ones on top of it.

"Look, I’ll never say never with Virat because you know once he gets on a bit of a roll, you know how hungry he is and how keen for the success he is. I’ll never say never that’s for sure."

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan seek to draw first blood as they take on England at home after 17 years

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan seek to draw first blood as they take on England at home after 17 years
Pak vs Eng: Shadab says working hard for powerplay, death overs

Pak vs Eng: Shadab says working hard for powerplay, death overs
Sania Mirza stuns in a traditional yellow dress

Sania Mirza stuns in a traditional yellow dress
'Three Musketeers': Waqar Younis shares old picture with Inzamam, Mushtaq

'Three Musketeers': Waqar Younis shares old picture with Inzamam, Mushtaq
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam hopes to regain batting form in England T20Is

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam hopes to regain batting form in England T20Is
Pak vs Eng: Traffic, parking plan issued for T20Is in Karachi

Pak vs Eng: Traffic, parking plan issued for T20Is in Karachi
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan to wear special kit on first match to express solidarity with flood victims

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan to wear special kit on first match to express solidarity with flood victims

Pakistani fans bash Indian troll for mocking Naseem Shah's English

Pakistani fans bash Indian troll for mocking Naseem Shah's English

Pakistan and England to use T20 series to gauge World Cup readiness

Pakistan and England to use T20 series to gauge World Cup readiness
Pak vs Eng: Playing PSL has given good idea about conditions, wickets in Pakistan, says Phil Salt

Pak vs Eng: Playing PSL has given good idea about conditions, wickets in Pakistan, says Phil Salt
'Ready to go': Babar Azam shares glimpses from training ahead of Pak vs Eng matches

'Ready to go': Babar Azam shares glimpses from training ahead of Pak vs Eng matches

Pak vs Eng: Asif Ali's goal is to do what he couldn't in Asia Cup 2022

Pak vs Eng: Asif Ali's goal is to do what he couldn't in Asia Cup 2022

Latest

view all