Apple to hike App Store prices in Pakistan, other countries from Oct

A man walks next to an advertisement for Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro at the Apple Store in IFC, Central district, Hong Kong, China October 10, 2019. —Reuters

Apple Inc said on Monday prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store will increase in several countries, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia and all territories that use the euro currency, from next month.

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as October 5, Apple said in a blog post.

These changes will also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively, the company added.

Once these changes go into effect, the "pricing and availability" section of My Apps will be updated, the blog post read.

"You can change the price of your apps and in-app purchases (including auto-renewable subscriptions) at any time in App Store Connect. If you offer subscriptions, you can choose to preserve prices for existing subscribers," it concluded.