 
Sci-Tech
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Reuters

New iPhones have Qualcomm satellite modem, new Apple radio chips

By
Reuters

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is seen at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 16, 2022. — Reuters/ file
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is seen at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 16, 2022. — Reuters/ file

SAN LUIS OBISPO: Apple Inc's iPhone 14 models contain a Qualcomm Inc chip that can talk to satellites, but have additional custom-designed Apple components used in the phone's biggest new feature, according to an analysis of the phone by iFixit and an Apple statement.

Apple released its iPhone 14 lineup on Friday. One of the major new features is the ability to connect to satellites to send emergency messages when there is no WiFi or cellular data connection.

Apple said earlier this month that the iPhone 14 models contain new hardware that makes possible the emergency message service, which Apple plans to turn on with a software update coming in November. Apple did not give details about the satellite-specific hardware.

iFixit, a San Luis Obispo, California-based firm that disassembles iPhones and other consumer electronics to assess how easily they can be repaired, took apart an iPhone 14 Pro Max model on Friday, revealing a Qualcomm X65 modem chip.

The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellular networks but is also capable of using what is called band n53, the frequency band used by satellites from Globalstar.

Globalstar earlier this month announced a deal in which Apple will take up to 85% of Globalstar's satellite network capacity to enable Apple's new emergency messaging feature.

In a statement to Reuters on Saturday, Apple said there is additional proprietary hardware and software in the iPhone 14 for the new messaging feature.

“iPhone 14 includes custom radio frequency components, and new software designed entirely by Apple, that together enable Emergency SOS via satellite on new iPhone 14 models," Apple said in a statement.

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More From Sci-Tech:

Mars rover sees hints of past life in latest rock samples

Mars rover sees hints of past life in latest rock samples
TikTok introduces more ways to create and connect

TikTok introduces more ways to create and connect
Dutch town takes Twitter to court to remove conspiracy theories

Dutch town takes Twitter to court to remove conspiracy theories
Doctors optimistic after world's first partial heart transplant on newborn

Doctors optimistic after world's first partial heart transplant on newborn
Australian fish fossils reveal secrets about vertebrate evolution

Australian fish fossils reveal secrets about vertebrate evolution
Scientists have finally found out how Saturn's rings were created

Scientists have finally found out how Saturn's rings were created
Are there cracks in Earth's magnetic field?

Are there cracks in Earth's magnetic field?
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of security lapses in court filing

Elon Musk accuses Twitter of security lapses in court filing
WATCH: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket explodes during live stream

WATCH: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket explodes during live stream
Ukraine scientists claim they have spotted many UFOs

Ukraine scientists claim they have spotted many UFOs
Traffic, water shortages, now floods: the slow death of India's tech hub?

Traffic, water shortages, now floods: the slow death of India's tech hub?
Meta donates Rs125 million to Pakistan on account of flood relief

Meta donates Rs125 million to Pakistan on account of flood relief

Latest

view all