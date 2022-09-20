 
Viola Davis defends 'Woman King' amid boycott calls

Viola Davis defends 'Woman King' amid boycott calls

Viola Davis defended the Woman King from the boycott calls on historical accuracy. 

According to Variety, David defended the film saying, “I agree with [director] Gina Prince-Bythewood’s saying is you’re not going to win an argument on Twitter.

“We entered the story where the kingdom was in flux, at a crossroads. They were looking to find some way to keep their civilization and kingdom alive. It wasn’t until the late 1800s that they were decimated. Most of the story is fictionalized. It has to be.”

Ignoring the boycott calls the Oscar-winning actor earlier said, “Don’t come see it, then, you’re sending a message that Black woman can’t lead a box office globally, and that you are supporting that narrative.”

Responding to the criticism on the historical accuracy of the film, producer Tennon defended the film by describing it as “edu-tainment,” arguing that the production has “to entertain people” because otherwise, “that would be a documentary.

If the movie didn’t entertain, then “people wouldn’t be in the theaters doing the same thing we saw this weekend. We didn’t want to shy away from the truth. The history is massive, and there are truths on that that are there. If people want to learn more, they can investigate more.”

