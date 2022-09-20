Queen Elizabeth I dead body 'exploded' due to 'gases' in coffin: Myth or reality?

Queen Elizabeth I body exploded due to gases in her casket, as per centuries-long rumours.



The monarch, who reigned from 1533 to 1503, had reuqested her aides not to disembowell her upon her death.

In an attempt to preserve her dead body, doctors injected preservative fluids in her open casket before they kept Her Majesty lying in state.

The fluids were injected with a intention to slow down her decomposition.

Elizabeth’s body then moved to Palace of Whitehall where she was looked after by six women every night

However, after a few weeks, Lady Southwell claimed she heard a “crack” in the casket.

As a result of the build-up of gases from the corpse, the Queen's “body and head” exploded.

The veracity of the incident, however, is not yet established.