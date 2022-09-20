 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Hudgens throwbacks to the ’90s with THIS look

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Vanessa Hudgens throwbacks to the ’90s with this look
Vanessa Hudgens throwbacks to the ’90s with this look

Vanessa Hudgens was throwing it back to the ’90 with this classy look very reminiscent of the popular girl group of the era, Spice Girls.

Sporting twisted pigtails and a tube top, The Princess Switch actress too to her IG handle to show off her stunning look. 

She captioned it: “Spice up your lifeeeee [wink emoji]”

Hudgens's hairstylist, Danielle Priano, parted her hair with precision down the middle and created two high pigtails on either side of her head. Then, giving the signature Spice Girl hairstyle a bit of a spin (quite literally), Priano twisted the pigtails around themselves and secured them at the end with an elastic. Her outfit — a bandeau top and baggy pants — completed the nostalgic look, describes Pop Sugar.

Friends and fans, including fashionista Paris Hilton, were all praises for the High School Musical star. The star’s current boyfriend Cole Tucker also seemed to be enamoured by her as he could only write “Please” in the comments.

Last November, she starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Netflix film adaptation of Tick, Tick… Boom!, earning some of the highest critical acclaim of her career thus far. The same month, she reprised her roles in the third installment of Netflix breakout hit film series The Princess Switch, on which she also serves as a producer. 

Earlier this year, she stepped into a completely new role: red carpet host, taking on high-pressure gigs for the Oscars, the MTV Movie and TV Awards, and the Met Gala, the latter of which marked an acceptance into the high fashion world that eluded her in her early career, wrote the Nylon.

More From Entertainment:

Britain ‘tremendously’ handled Queen Elizabeth II's death: Liz Truss

Britain ‘tremendously’ handled Queen Elizabeth II's death: Liz Truss
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘anxious’ to see Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘anxious’ to see Lilibet, Archie
Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry melt hearts with sweet interaction at Queen funeral

Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry melt hearts with sweet interaction at Queen funeral
Will Smith celebrates wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s birthday following Oscar slapgate

Will Smith celebrates wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s birthday following Oscar slapgate

Lady Gaga impressionist drag queen surprises security at Miami concert

Lady Gaga impressionist drag queen surprises security at Miami concert

Meghan keeps ‘emotional distance’ with Kate and kids at Queen funeral

Meghan keeps ‘emotional distance’ with Kate and kids at Queen funeral
Vanessa Hudgens says her memoir 'will be amazing'

Vanessa Hudgens says her memoir 'will be amazing'
Priyanka Chopra speaks up at the UN General Assembly, shares highlights from the event: Photos

Priyanka Chopra speaks up at the UN General Assembly, shares highlights from the event: Photos
Brooklyn Beckham pens moving tribute for Queen: ‘No words to express my sadness’

Brooklyn Beckham pens moving tribute for Queen: ‘No words to express my sadness’
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez urged for legal help from Aaron Carter

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez urged for legal help from Aaron Carter
Meghan Markle was ‘only royal’ to cry at Queen’s funeral: fans spark backlash

Meghan Markle was ‘only royal’ to cry at Queen’s funeral: fans spark backlash
BTS J-Hope surprises ARMY with new collab MV 'Rush Hour' with Crush

BTS J-Hope surprises ARMY with new collab MV 'Rush Hour' with Crush

Latest

view all