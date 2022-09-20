Vanessa Hudgens throwbacks to the ’90s with this look

Vanessa Hudgens was throwing it back to the ’90 with this classy look very reminiscent of the popular girl group of the era, Spice Girls.

Sporting twisted pigtails and a tube top, The Princess Switch actress too to her IG handle to show off her stunning look.

She captioned it: “Spice up your lifeeeee [wink emoji]”

Hudgens's hairstylist, Danielle Priano, parted her hair with precision down the middle and created two high pigtails on either side of her head. Then, giving the signature Spice Girl hairstyle a bit of a spin (quite literally), Priano twisted the pigtails around themselves and secured them at the end with an elastic. Her outfit — a bandeau top and baggy pants — completed the nostalgic look, describes Pop Sugar.

Friends and fans, including fashionista Paris Hilton, were all praises for the High School Musical star. The star’s current boyfriend Cole Tucker also seemed to be enamoured by her as he could only write “Please” in the comments.



Last November, she starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Netflix film adaptation of Tick, Tick… Boom!, earning some of the highest critical acclaim of her career thus far. The same month, she reprised her roles in the third installment of Netflix breakout hit film series The Princess Switch, on which she also serves as a producer.

Earlier this year, she stepped into a completely new role: red carpet host, taking on high-pressure gigs for the Oscars, the MTV Movie and TV Awards, and the Met Gala, the latter of which marked an acceptance into the high fashion world that eluded her in her early career, wrote the Nylon.