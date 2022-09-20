 
Pak vs Eng: England coach Richard Dawson to miss series due to groin injury

England Assistant Coach Richard Dawson. — Geo.tv
England Assistant Coach Richard Dawson. — Geo.tv

KARACHI: England Assistant Coach Richard Dawson will not be able to continue the Pakistan tour of the T20I series after suffering a groin injury on Saturday evening. 

Dawson was injured during England’s training session at the Karachi National Stadium ahead of the series. 

The assistant coach, after being assessed, will not be a part of the tournament. He will depart for the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a replacement coach for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup will be announced at a later stage.

Pakistan are going to face the England team today (Tuesday) at 7:30pm for the first clash of the T20I series. 

