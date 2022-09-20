Soldier embraces martyrdom during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

Security forces personnel patrolling an area. — Reuters/File

Terrorists from inside Afghanistan open fire on Pakistani troops in Dwa Toi, N Waziristan.

Pakistan Army troops respond in befitting manner.

Terrorists suffer heavy casualties.

DWA TOI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with the terrorists on September 19, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.



According to the military's media wing, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on the Pakistani troops in the general area of Dwa Toi, North Waziristan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner and, as per intelligence reports, terrorists suffered heavy casualties.

However, during an exchange of fire, Sepoy Nazar Muhammad, who was a 34-year-old resident of Jaffarabad in Balochistan, embraced martyrdom having fighting the terrorists gallantly.

Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Interim Afghan Government will not allow the conduct of such activities in future, the statement read.

"The army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR added.