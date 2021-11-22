 
pakistan
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Soldier embraces martyrdom in crossfire near Pakistan-Iran border: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Pakistani soldiers wearing facemasks patrol near Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan on February 25, 2020. —AFP
  • ISPR says a group of terrorists, in a cowardly attempt, attacked patrolling party of border security forces in Panjgur, Balochistan.
  • Says martyred soldier, Sepoy Jalil Khan fought valiantly during a heavy exchange of fire between the two parties.
  • Says "Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements".

A soldier of the border security force was martyred in a cowardly attack on a patrolling party by a group of terrorists in Panjgur, Balochistan, an area along the Pakistan-Iran border, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said that the martyred soldier, Sepoy Jalil Khan, who was a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, fought valiantly during a heavy exchange of fire between the two parties.

"Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.

