 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack security checkpoint in Balochistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Photo: AFP.
Photo: AFP.

KECH, BALOCHISTAN: One soldier embraced martyrdom on Wednesday after terrorists attacked a security checkpoint in the Kech District of Balochistan, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, terrorists opened fire at the security checkpoint but troops gave a prompt and befitting response.

During intense exchange of fire between the terrorists and security officials, Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser embraced martyrdom, the statement said.

The ISPR further added that following the exchange, an area search was in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the attack.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan ranked fourth most expensive country in the world, says report

Pakistan ranked fourth most expensive country in the world, says report
Jemima asks Pakistani Twitterati to recommend best contemporary wedding song

Jemima asks Pakistani Twitterati to recommend best contemporary wedding song
Rain likely from Friday to Sunday in upper, central parts of Pakistan

Rain likely from Friday to Sunday in upper, central parts of Pakistan
Twitter divided after spat between Shireen, Imaan over govt's 'use of magic'

Twitter divided after spat between Shireen, Imaan over govt's 'use of magic'
Govt plans to give motorcycle, rickshaw owners petrol at subsidised rates

Govt plans to give motorcycle, rickshaw owners petrol at subsidised rates
NATO thanks Pakistan for evacuation endeavours in Afghanistan

NATO thanks Pakistan for evacuation endeavours in Afghanistan
Govt decides to get Shaukat Tarin elected as Senator from KP

Govt decides to get Shaukat Tarin elected as Senator from KP
Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer irks court with attempt to interrupt proceedings

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer irks court with attempt to interrupt proceedings
Shireen clashes with Imaan online, says personal attacks on premier ‘shameful’

Shireen clashes with Imaan online, says personal attacks on premier ‘shameful’
SC wants delay in restoration of Punjab's local govt institutions probed

SC wants delay in restoration of Punjab's local govt institutions probed
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest level in a year

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest level in a year
T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza joins Shoaib Malik in bio-secure bubble

T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza joins Shoaib Malik in bio-secure bubble

Latest

view all