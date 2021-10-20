Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack security checkpoint in Balochistan

Photo: AFP.

KECH, BALOCHISTAN: One soldier embraced martyrdom on Wednesday after terrorists attacked a security checkpoint in the Kech District of Balochistan, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, terrorists opened fire at the security checkpoint but troops gave a prompt and befitting response.

During intense exchange of fire between the terrorists and security officials, Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser embraced martyrdom, the statement said.

The ISPR further added that following the exchange, an area search was in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the attack.