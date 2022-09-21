WATCH: Bear barges in store to steal candies

Picture shows bear leaving store with candies. — Twitter/screengrab

Seeing bears in their natural habitat or while hunting is common. However, this one video has been making rounds on the internet which shows a huge bear leaving a store with candies.

In the video, the bear could be seen entering a superstore, taking a pack of candies in its mouth and then leaving.

The viral video was filmed in California, United States, and the incident happened on September 6.

The worker of the store was surprised to see a wild animal stealing candies from the shop, according to Sacramento Bee. It added that less than a year ago, a similar incident had happened before too.

Quoting the cashier, the outlet said that he was on night duty when he saw the brown bear. "It came in, sniffed around, then scooted out," he said. "Once it got the food that it wanted, it scooted right out the door."

The scene was captured on a CCTV camera inside the store.

"The bear came back two three times to grab more snacks," he was quoted as saying by people.

"I was scared initially, but they just want to eat. You always have to be careful though. We don't know how exactly they are thinking. Initially, I was scared, but after 15, 20 seconds, I was fine," said the shop's clerk.

The cashier barred the animal from coming after its repeated trips and blocked the door.