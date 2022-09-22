 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William remembers Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Prince William remembers Queen Elizabeth

Prince William remembered Queen Elizabeth as he recorded his message  for Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. 

In a video posted on his social media accounts, the Prince of Wales said , “Protecting the environment was a cause close to my Grandmother’s heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you are all giving our Earthshot Finalists – the next generation of environmental pioneers.”

The Queen died at the age of 96 and was buried alongside her husband Prince Philip.

William's father Charles became the King of England after the death of his mother.

More From Entertainment:

'Royal family needs Prince Harry'

'Royal family needs Prince Harry'
King Charles urged to award Queen's only daughter Anne special honour

King Charles urged to award Queen's only daughter Anne special honour
Meghan's teary-eyed photos spark reactions

Meghan's teary-eyed photos spark reactions
Queen Elizabeth wanted Prince William and Harry to repair their strained relationship

Queen Elizabeth wanted Prince William and Harry to repair their strained relationship
Tom Cruise raises fist in air post filming gripping scenes for Mission: Impossible 8

Tom Cruise raises fist in air post filming gripping scenes for Mission: Impossible 8
Gigi Hadid would be a perfect partner for Leonardo DiCaprio ?

Gigi Hadid would be a perfect partner for Leonardo DiCaprio ?
King Charles III wants Kate Middleton to move into Queen’s place

King Charles III wants Kate Middleton to move into Queen’s place
Prince Harry ‘caught up’ in Royal Family hype again: ‘He misses it’

Prince Harry ‘caught up’ in Royal Family hype again: ‘He misses it’
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘turned car around’ to talk to Kate Middleton, Prince William

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘turned car around’ to talk to Kate Middleton, Prince William
Shakira BREAKS SILENCE on split with Gerard Pique

Shakira BREAKS SILENCE on split with Gerard Pique
Prince Harry’s reunion with William over Queen’s death to be ‘short lived’

Prince Harry’s reunion with William over Queen’s death to be ‘short lived’

Jimmy Kimmel signs new contract with ABC, ending rumours over his Late-Night Future

Jimmy Kimmel signs new contract with ABC, ending rumours over his Late-Night Future

Latest

view all