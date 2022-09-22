 
Pak vs Eng: England win toss, send Pakistan to field in second T20I

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

England captain Moeen Ali and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam stand for the toss at the National Stadium Karachi in the second T20 international on September 22, 2022. — PCB
KARACHI: England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and opted to bat in the second T20 international against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

England, who are on their first tour of Pakistan after 17 years, will have an upper hand after their first victory on Tuesday.

The tourists won the first game of the seven-match series by six wickets, also in Karachi on Tuesday.

The visitors brought in spinner Liam Dawson in place of pacer Richard Gleeson, while Pakistan replaced fast bowler Naseem Shah with Mohammad Hasnain.

The remaining matches of the series are in Karachi (September 23 and 25) and Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, David Willey, Luke Wood

Pak vs Eng: Staff member of Pakistan team tests positive for COVID-19

Norwegian mountaineer one step closer to summit all 14 8-thousanders

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad can be changed if needed: chief selector

Pak vs Eng: PCB generates Rs13m for flood victims through gate revenue

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan seek to level series in second T20I today

What is Sania Mirza's reply to those who questioned her career choice?

England captain welcomes 'special' first women's five-day Test

Former pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with third daughter

Two months from World Cup, Qatar emerge from training lockdown

Cristiano Ronaldo 'feels motivated' to play for Portugal in Euro 2024

Babar Azam slips another spot in ICC T20I rankings, Mohammad Rizwan retains top slot

Babar, Rizwan continue to be top fan favourites for Pakistan

