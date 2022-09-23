 
health
Friday Sep 23 2022
Study shows sodas increase risk of death from cancer

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Soda cans. — Unsplash

Yet another study has shown that drinking sugary beverages every day can increase the risk of early death via obesity-related cancer.

More and more scientific studies keep proving the harms of sugar to human health yet it seems to be an unbreakable bond.

A recent study published in the journal Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention suggests that taking two or more daily servings of sweetened drinks can increase mortality risk.

Researchers focused on sugary beverages and their relationship with different types of cancer. 

Scientists studied data that had recorded the consumption habits of over 900,000 cancer-free individuals in 1982 who had a follow-up assessment in 2016.

By 2016, 135,100 subjects had passed away due to cancer. The study found that men and women who consumed two or more servings of such drinks daily had a 5% increased risk of death through obesity-related cancer specifically.

The lead author of the study Dr Marjorie McCullough said that the results should aware public policymakers about the harms so that the risks sweetened beverages pose can be mitigated.

