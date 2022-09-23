 
pakistan
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Ishaq Dar to return to Pakistan next week, will assume Senator’s post

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File
Former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File

  • Dar says he will take oath as a senator immediately after his return.
  • "I will perform whatever duty is assigned to me by Nawaz and Shehbaz," he says.
  • Earlier today, a court suspended arrest warrants of Dar till October 7.

LONDON: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar has decided to return to Pakistan before October 7, confirming that he will probably be in Pakistan next weekend.

Speaking to Geo.tv, he said that he will take oath as a Senator immediately after his return.

Addressing rumours regarding him replacing Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, he said: “I will perform whatever duty is assigned to me by [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.”

He revealed that Shehbaz will return to London after attending the United Nations General Assembly summit being held in New York. “I will adhere to whatever is decided after consultations with Shehbaz and Nawaz,” he maintained.

Earlier today, an accountability court in the federal capital suspended the arrest warrants of the former finance minister till October 7 in a case pertaining to him being a proclaimed offender.

Commenting on the court’s decision, he said that he will have to return before that.

Accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir issued the orders today and directed the authorities to not arrest the ex-federal minister — who is currently in London — upon his arrival in Pakistan.

The judge said that once Dar returns to Pakistan, the court will see whether it should revoke his arrest orders or not.

"The arrest warrants will be permanently suspended once Dar appears before the court in person," the judge said.

The politician moved to accountability court on Thursday after the Supreme Court dismissed Dar's appeal in a corruption case following his decision to withdraw the plea.

In 2017, an accountability court, while hearing a corruption reference against Dar, declared him a proclaimed offender due to his continued absence from the proceedings.

More From Pakistan:

Judge Caprio becomes 'honorary Pakistani' after gift from Pakistani couple

Judge Caprio becomes 'honorary Pakistani' after gift from Pakistani couple
Imran Khan urges nation to wage jihad for 'Haqiqi Azadi'

Imran Khan urges nation to wage jihad for 'Haqiqi Azadi'
MDCAT 2022: PMC to conduct entrance test in November

MDCAT 2022: PMC to conduct entrance test in November
PM Shehbaz Sharif meets US President Joe Biden ahead of UNGA speech

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets US President Joe Biden ahead of UNGA speech
Senior journalist Ayaz Amir's son detained after wife found dead in Islamabad

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir's son detained after wife found dead in Islamabad
PM Shehbaz Sharif fears 'all hell to break loose' sans debt relief

PM Shehbaz Sharif fears 'all hell to break loose' sans debt relief
Fact-check: Social media posts, politicians share incorrect claims about Pakistan’s transgender law

Fact-check: Social media posts, politicians share incorrect claims about Pakistan’s transgender law
Malala says she'd protest if forced to remove scarf

Malala says she'd protest if forced to remove scarf
Accountability court suspends Ishaq Dar's arrest warrant

Accountability court suspends Ishaq Dar's arrest warrant
ADB approves $100m to improve secondary healthcare in KP

ADB approves $100m to improve secondary healthcare in KP
Neither did India offer aid nor did Pakistan ask, says Bilawal

Neither did India offer aid nor did Pakistan ask, says Bilawal
UN chief commits to doing 'everything possible' to mobilise support for flood-ravaged Pakistan

UN chief commits to doing 'everything possible' to mobilise support for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Latest

view all