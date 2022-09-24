 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi man held for harassing Turkish vlogger: police

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Screengrab from Seda Nurs video image of alleged harasser shared by Karachi Police. — Twitter
Screengrab from Seda Nur's video image of alleged harasser shared by Karachi Police. — Twitter

  • Alleged harasser followed Turkish vlogger Seda Nur while she recorded video in Karachi's Saddar area.
  • Nur says "harasser touched" her when he got a chance.
  • Alleged harasser apologises to Nur in police custody.

A man was arrested by Karachi police for allegedly harassing a female Turkish vlogger, Seda Nur — who is currently staying in Pakistan to feature the bright side of the South Asian nation in her vlogs.

The development came in response to Nur's video, telling how she encountered an incident of harassment in Karachi's Saddar area, which went viral on social media recently.

In the video, Nur attached the bits from her vlog in which a man wearing a blue t-shirt was constantly seen walking behind her on the roadside in a market in Saddar. The vlog was cut where another clip started which Nur apparently recorded later to expose the "harasser".

The vlogger said that a man kept following her while she recorded a video for her vlog and even "touched" her when he got a chance.

"So as you could see this weird man in blue who started following me and every time I was stopping, he was passing me and waiting on a spot for me to pass him again so he can follow me again," Nur said.

It was when she realised that something was wrong so she stopped and made sure that he was no longer around.

The female vlogger said while she was checking her phone, someone "touched" her back.

"I just turned around and I was ready to punch someone, but I saw a little boy. He was just around 12 years old so I thought he might have touched me by accident," she said, adding that she didn't react considering his age.

Nur said while she walked towards her place, she realised that the "man in blue" was again behind her and "the boy" was also there on her left. However, she shooed them away by yelling at them.

Taking action on the matter, Karachi police arrested the alleged harasser, Shoaib, who later apologised to the tourist.

In a video shared by the police, Shoaib claimed that he didn't know "this lady would take me as a harasser."

"I was just strolling around behind her but I didn't have any ill intentions [...]. I'm embarrassed that she felt bad so I apologise to her," he said.

More From Pakistan:

IHC throws out PTI's plea seeking declaration of sedition law illegal

IHC throws out PTI's plea seeking declaration of sedition law illegal
Fawad's inflammatory statements aimed at getting Imran indicted: PTI chairman's lawyer

Fawad's inflammatory statements aimed at getting Imran indicted: PTI chairman's lawyer
Climate ideal for dengue outbreak in 10 major cities: Met Office

Climate ideal for dengue outbreak in 10 major cities: Met Office
Ishaq Dar may take finance portfolio, says Rana Sanaullah

Ishaq Dar may take finance portfolio, says Rana Sanaullah
What are Bilawal's marriage plans?

What are Bilawal's marriage plans?
PM granted permanent exemption from appearance in Ashiana Housing reference

PM granted permanent exemption from appearance in Ashiana Housing reference
In meeting with Malala Yousafzai, PM Shehbaz praises her efforts for girls' education

In meeting with Malala Yousafzai, PM Shehbaz praises her efforts for girls' education
Bilawal draws world attention to health emergency in Pakistan

Bilawal draws world attention to health emergency in Pakistan
COAS Gen Bajwa spends time with flood victims of Badin

COAS Gen Bajwa spends time with flood victims of Badin
Sara murder case: Husband Shahnawaz confesses crime, says he 'suspected wife had affair with someone'

Sara murder case: Husband Shahnawaz confesses crime, says he 'suspected wife had affair with someone'
Pakistan seeks 'long-term' peace with India: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan seeks 'long-term' peace with India: PM Shehbaz
Ishaq Dar to return to Pakistan next week, will assume Senator’s post

Ishaq Dar to return to Pakistan next week, will assume Senator’s post

Latest

view all