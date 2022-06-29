Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak tragically dies in a car accident

Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak, famous for his academic videos, passed away in a tragic car accident in Peshawar.

The heart breaking news of the 21-year-old medical student’s passing was shared by one of his close friends on Instagram.

“I don’t know how to announce this, but tragically last night @ak02k has passed away in a road accident last night,” Bilal Siddiqui wrote along with the picture of late vlogger.

“There are few words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing such an angel,

I still don’t believe death would come to you this early,” he added.

Requesting for prayers for the deceased soul, Siddiqui added, “Please pray as many times as you can ask Allah for his forgiveness, remember his family in your prayers, it’s really difficult to cope with such a loss.”

“May Allah forgive his beautiful soul like a death of a new-born baby, and provide patience to all his family members,” the post further read.

Youtuber Shahveer Jafry extended his condolences on Khattak’s last post on the photo sharing app.



“Shocking! May his soul rest in piece,” Jafry wrote. “May Allah give his friends and family the patience to deal with the tragic passing of Abdullah.”