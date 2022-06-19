PTI Sindh MPA arrested for alleged harassment: police chief

 
pakistan
PTI MPA Shabbir Qureshi. — Twitter
  • Karachi police chief says a woman alleged that Qureshi assaulted her.
  • Says complainant alleged that Qureshi lured her through a job offer.
  • Haleem Adil Sheikh says Qureshi was detained when he left his house for Fajr prayer.

KARACHI: PTI member of the Sindh Assembly, Shabbir Qureshi, was arrested for alleged harassment, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho said Sunday.

The matter of Qureshi's arrest was initially brought to light by PTI Sindh's spokesperson Haleem Adil Sheikh, who said the MPA was detained when he left his house for Fajr prayer, "after which he was shifted to an unidentified place."

However, the police chief said that Qureshi has been arrested over a woman's complaint against harassment.

"A woman had complained to SITE police station at 3am on Sunday morning, alleging that Qureshi assaulted her," Odho said.

He said that the woman alleged that the PTI MPA lured her through a job offer.

Police Chief Odho further stated that a case has been registered against Qureshi on behalf of the complainant under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Investigations against Qureshi have been launched, he added.

Khurram Sherzaman condemns Qureshi's arrest

Meanwhile, PTI leader Khurram Sherzaman condemned Qureshi's arrest.

"Sindh government's jiyala force has kept PTI [in the crosshairs] as every kind of false allegation is being imposed on PTI leaders," Sherzaman said, adding that Qureshi's arrest is concerning.

He demanded the immediate release of Qureshi, saying that "the tactics the fearful Sindh government are hiding behind are pitiable".

