 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle only snubbing each other?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

File Footage

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been accused of allegedly trying to ‘snub each other’ during the duo’s meetings in the UK.

Royal expert Russell Myers, issued this scathing accusation against the future Queen Consort of England and the Duchess of Sussex.

While speaking The Mirror he was quoted saying, “Sources have said the Princess of Wales and Meghan were 'not known' to have exchanged words throughout the whole period that the Sussexes were in the U.K.”

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle only snubbing each other?

This comes shortly after Meghan Markle was pictured ‘completely solitary’ during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

According to reports and rumors, Kate Middleton is still ‘waiting on an apology’ from Meghan Markle, in the same way as Prince William, for the Oprah chat.

During the interview at the time, Meghan ‘clarified’ accusations about making Kate Middleton cry and offered a reversed explanation of the entire flow of events. 

