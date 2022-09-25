 
Sunday Sep 25 2022
Afzal Nadeem Dogar
M Muzamil Asif

Pak vs Eng: Two swindlers arrested outside Karachi stadium for selling fake tickets

Afzal Nadeem Dogar
M Muzamil Asif

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Suspects Raza and Ahmed have been pictured in jail 

KARACHI: Police have arrested two suspects who were selling fake tickets to fans on the occasion of the fourth match of the T20 series between Pakistan and England, which was taking place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

According to Deputy Inspector-General East Muqqadas Haider, more than a dozen fans arrived at the gate of the National Stadium with fake tickets during the fourth match of the T20 series between England and Pakistan.

When cricket fans with fake tickets were detained and interrogated, two persons who were selling tickets were identified near the National Stadium.

The accused have been identified as Sudesh Raza and Mushtaq Ahmed, and both were immediately arrested on the spot, the DIG said.

Sharing further details, Haider further said that 19 fake tickets for the fourth-day match of the ongoing T20 series have been recovered from the possession of Raza.

While Aziz Bhatti Police Station SHO Adeel Afzal has recovered 13 fake tickets and a mobile phone from Ahmed, who was selling fake tickets for Rs 1,000 to citizens.

According to SHO Adeel, FIR No. 206 has been registered against the accused under Section 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Meanwhile, fans with fake tickets have been released after the investigation.

Pak vs Eng: Green Shirts claim victory over England by 3 wickets

Fit and still driven, Djokovic not thinking about retirement

PCB 'should not embarrass themselves' with another squad change: Younis Khan

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan eye revenge against England in fourth T20I today

Told team losing not an option, says PCB chair

Brook 'nailed on' to be in England´s XI at T20 World Cup: Hussain

One step closer: Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi start bowling

'Beauty of sport': Twitter cherishes tearful Federer, Nadal at tennis star's last game

England's Wood hoping to hit top gear in time for World Cup

WATCH: Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career

Pak vs Eng: Head coach says Pak bowlers made mistakes in 3rd T20I

Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood says can't feel good with Pakistan losing

