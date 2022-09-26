Pak vs Eng: Haris Rauf tells tale of 'game-changing' over against England

Haris Rauf. —Provided by Author

I had my plans against Dawson to bowl, says Haris.

HE says results can go to any side, but we aimed to give our 100%

The crowd in Karachi was special, says pacer.

Karachi: Pakistan’s game changer in 4th T20I against England, fast bowler Haris Rauf has said that he had told himself ahead of delivering the penultimate over that he won’t give up before the last ball is bowled.

England needed only 9 off 12 when Haris came to deliver the 19th over. He was bowling to Liam Dawson who had scored 24 off previous over by Hasnain. All eyes were on Haris, so was the pressure.

The first ball of bowled by Haris in 19th over was a dot ball which was followed by a boundary by Dawson as Englishman found the gap towards square. England needed 5 off 10.

At this stage – many thought it is all over for Pakistan. But then tables turned and game changed.

Haris got two in two. First, he got Dawson caught at midwicket by substitute fielder Mohammad Haris and then Olly Stone was bowled on first ball he faced.

Pakistan won the game by 3 runs.

Talking to Geo after delivering one of the finest death overs in recent history, Haris told Geo in segment “Game Changer” that he didn’t want to give up until it is over.

“I had only one thing in my mind and that was to not to give up, fight till the last ball,” he said.

“I was observing Dawson when he was scoring runs (off Hasnain), I had my plans against him to bowl in the areas where he usually would struggle, I executed my plan and got success and then bowled by best possible delivery to the tail-ender,” the fast bowler explained about the two balls that changed the game for Pakistan.

Pakistani bowlers had to defend a total of 166 on NSK’s wicket. When asked about the strategy, Haris said that it was just to give our 100%.

“Results can go to any side, but we aimed to give our 100%, we didn’t want to fall short of our efforts, we did our best and got the success,” said the bowler who was emerged from a talent hunt program organized by PSL side Lahore Qalandars.

Replying to a question, Haris said that presence of Shaun Tait in dressing room has been very beneficial for the players and he is trying to learn from experiences of former Australian bowler.

The Pakistani pacer said that Tait’s has guided him about bowling Yorkers and use of pace.

He said that Pakistan team is now focused on matches in Lahore and as series is 2-all after Karachi leg, he hopes for more nail-biting thrillers in Lahore.

He also hailed Karachi crowd.

“The crowd in Karachi was special, the way the cheer gives us fresh energy, I am thankful to them. When they come to stadium, they expect better display from us and we always try not to let them down, I hope we’ll continue to make them cheer the moments when we play in Lahore,” he concluded.