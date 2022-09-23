 
sports
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: Rauf hugs Brooke after ball gets stuck in his helmet

By
SDSports desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf hugging English cricketer Harry Brooke. — Twitter
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf hugged England cricketer Harry Brooke after the ball got stuck into the latter's helmet grill during the third T20 clash against the English team. 

The ball was caught in Brooke's helmet after which the player was confused for a second.

The pacer ran towards the English player and gave him a hug from behind. 

"'Caught in the grille' Brook gets a hug from Rauf after the sharp bouncer," the video was captioned. 

Pakistan are chasing a 222-run target against England at the National Stadium Karachi. 

When this story was filed, Pakistan were 24/3 in five overs. 

