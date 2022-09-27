 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
Javed Latif, brothers skip ACE Punjab appearance in govt land case

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

PML-N MNA Javed Latif. Flie photo 

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif and his brothers did not appear before the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Monday.

The ACE has summoned the PML-N's MNA and others to its Sheikhupura office on charges of illegal occupation of government land. Twelve people, including Javed Latif and his brothers Munawwar Latif and Amjad Latif, have received summonses from the anti-corruption department's Circle Officer Sheikhupura to appear on September 26.

However, the PML-N leader avoided appearing before the anti-corruption office. The spokesperson of the ACE said the accused included the employees of the revenue department, who were called based on the source report.

According to the ACE spokesperson, ACE Punjab has launched a crackdown on the corrupt elements across Punjab and strict action is being taken against the illegal occupants of government lands. In this regard, the ACE has summoned Javed Latif and others.

The ACE spokesman said the department had received information that Javed Latif and others had occupied government land illegally. 

