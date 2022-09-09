 
Raees Ansari

ACE Punjab drops case against Farah Khan

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi. — Instagram/@f.khan211
  • Farah Khan was accused of illegally allotting 10 acres of land in Faisalabad.
  • Sources say ACE Punjab transferred case from Faisalabad to Lahore for dismissal of case.
  • Additional chief secretary home issued order to dismiss case after former DG ACE Rai Manzoor Nasir declared Farah Khan innocent.

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, has thrown out the corruption case against Farah Khan, a close friend of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi.

Farah was accused of illegally allotting 10 acres of land in Faisalabad by forming a company in her and her mother’s name.

Sources say that ACE Punjab while dismissing the case, transferred the case from Faisalabad to Lahore.

Read more: Farah Khan's tax adviser terms allegations against her 'false, baseless'

Additional chief secretary home department issued the order to dismiss the case after former director-general of ACE Rai Manzoor Nasir declared Farah innocent in the investigation.

Farah was accused of getting a 10-acre plot allotted in the Faisalabad Special Economic Zone for only Rs83 million when its actual worth was Rs600 million. The company buying the plot also had to have a value of Rs2 billion to acquire the plot.

