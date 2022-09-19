Terror case registered against federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb (left) and PML-N central leader Javed Latif. — PID/File

Case registered against against Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif under ATA.

Apart from Latif and Aurangzeb, PTV managing director, controller programme also named in case.

Punjab home minister says incitement of hatred, violence against any citizen won't be allowed.

A case has been registered against Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N central leader Javed Latif in Lahore under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Geo News reported Monday.

Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar shared on Twitter the FIR filed against the PML-N leaders. He said incitement of sectarian hatred and violence against any citizen, including [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan will not be allowed.

The case has been registered at the Green Town police station by PTI activist Irshad-ur-Rehan.

Apart from Latif and Aurangzeb, the case has also been filed against Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Sohail Khan and Controller Program Rashid Baig under anti-terrorism provisions.