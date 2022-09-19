 
pakistan
Monday Sep 19 2022
Terror case registered against federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb (left) and PML-N central leader Javed Latif. — PID/File
  • Case registered against against Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif under ATA.
  • Apart from Latif and Aurangzeb, PTV managing director, controller programme also named in case.
  • Punjab home minister says incitement of hatred, violence against any citizen won't be allowed.

A case has been registered against Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N central leader Javed Latif in Lahore under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Geo News reported Monday.

Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar shared on Twitter the FIR filed against the PML-N leaders. He said incitement of sectarian hatred and violence against any citizen, including [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan will not be allowed.

The case has been registered at the Green Town police station by PTI activist Irshad-ur-Rehan.

Apart from Latif and Aurangzeb, the case has also been filed against Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Sohail Khan and Controller Program Rashid Baig under anti-terrorism provisions.

