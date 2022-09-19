Terror case registered against federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

Monday Sep 19, 2022
A case has been registered against Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N central leader Javed Latif in Lahore under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Geo News reported Monday.
Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar shared on Twitter the FIR filed against the PML-N leaders. He said incitement of sectarian hatred and violence against any citizen, including [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan will not be allowed.
The case has been registered at the Green Town police station by PTI activist Irshad-ur-Rehan.
Apart from Latif and Aurangzeb, the case has also been filed against Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Sohail Khan and Controller Program Rashid Baig under anti-terrorism provisions.